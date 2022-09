New Suit

MetLife filed an interpleader complaint against Greenwood Inc. d/b/a Sunset Funeral Home and other defendants on Thursday in Illinois Central District Court. The suit, brought by Smith Von Schleicher & Associates, seeks to resolve competing claims to life insurance proceeds. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 2:22-cv-02188, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. v. Johnson et al.

Insurance

September 01, 2022, 7:04 PM