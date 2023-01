New Suit

MetLife filed an interpleader complaint Wednesday in Ohio Southern District Court. The court case, filed by Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, seeks to determine the proper beneficiaries of a life insurance policy. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 1:23-cv-00044, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company v. Huffman et al.

Insurance

January 25, 2023, 5:59 PM