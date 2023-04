New Suit - ERISA

MetLife sued Kayci Hauser, Melissa Hauser and Ryan Hauser Monday in New York Western District Court for alleged ERISA violations. The court case, an interpleader action filed by Robinson & Cole, seeks to determine whether New York’s 'slayer rule' applies to the fact of the decedent’s suspicious death in paying life insurance benefits. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00296, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company v. Hauser et al.

Insurance

April 03, 2023, 3:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Sedgwick Detert

defendants

Kayci Hauser

Melissa Hauser

Ryan Hauser

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations