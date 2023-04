New Suit - ERISA

MetLife filed an interpleader complaint Monday in Delaware District Court for alleged ERISA violations. The lawsuit, brought by McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter, seeks to determine the proper beneficiaries of a life insurance policy. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 1:23-cv-00418, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company v. Gatson et al.

Insurance

April 17, 2023, 3:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter

defendants

C&J Financial, LLC

Leonard Gatson

Lynetta Mathis

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations