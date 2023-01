New Suit

MetLife filed an interpleader complaint against Sarah Doyle, Damion Doyle and Holland Hines on Wednesday in California Eastern District Court. The suit, over the disputed proceeds of a life insurance policy, was brought by Maynard Cooper & Gale. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 2:23-cv-00014, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. v. Doyle et al.

Insurance

January 05, 2023, 2:53 PM