New Suit - ERISA

MetLife filed an interpleader complaint against Sharon Davidson, Amy Johnson, as executor of the Estate of Kimberly J. Vest, and other defendants Thursday in Indiana Southern District Court. The court case, brought by Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, seeks to determine the proper beneficiaries of a life insurance policy. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00005, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company v. Davidson et al.

Insurance

January 13, 2023, 6:35 AM