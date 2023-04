New Suit

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani filed an interpleader complaint on behalf of MetLife on Monday in South Dakota District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit seeks to determine the proper beneficiaries of an Accidental Death & Dismemberment insurance policy. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 4:23-cv-04049, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company v. Brings Him Back et al.

Insurance

April 11, 2023, 4:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

defendants

Aaron H. Brings Him Back

Brian D. Brings Him Back

John Doe

Patrick M. Brings Him Back

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute