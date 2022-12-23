Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Adams and Reese on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, Zurich American Insurance Company and other defendants to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, filed by Friedman Legal on behalf of Metropolitan Interactive Ltd., seeks to obtain sureties issued by Zurich, Fidelity and Liberty Mutual, on behalf of the Whiting-Turner Company, and Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co., on behalf of Quinco Electrical Inc., for Quinco's breach of a sub-subcontract agreement for the construction of a 1,700 seated multipurpose acoustic hall located in Orlando, Florida. The case is 6:22-cv-02394, Metropolitan Interactive, Ltd. v. Quinco Electrical, Inc. et al.

Insurance

December 23, 2022, 6:16 AM