Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Arnold Clifford on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against ZOI Global, Barbara Denise Stephens a/k/a Denise Stephens and other defendants to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on behalf of dietary supplement company Metron Nutraceuticals, which entered a multi-level marketing distribution agreement with Stephens. According to the complaint, Stephens failed to inform Metron that she'd been imprisoned for tax fraud and encouraged ZOI distributors to likewise engaged in tax-avoidance strategies. The suit further accuses Stephens of conducting a smear campaign against Metron after the company terminated the distribution agreement. The case is 1:23-cv-01533, Metron Nutraceuticals LLC v. ZOI Global LLC et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 07, 2023, 6:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Metron Nutraceuticals, LLC

Plaintiffs

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

defendants

Barbara Denise Stephens

Lloyd Stephens

Lynn Anita Kirchner Wells

Zoi Global, LLC

defendant counsels

Arnold Clifford

Rohrbachers Cron Manahan Trimble Zimmerman

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract