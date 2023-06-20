Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dykema Gossett on Tuesday removed a class action against Wayne County, Michigan, to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Wilder Legal Group and Legal Warriors PLLC on behalf of a class of property owners whose property was foreclosed upon by the county for unpaid property taxes. According to the complaint, the county does not return surpluses from certain property sales to owners, but instead retains the surplus in violation of the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments. The case is 2:23-cv-11457, Metro T. Properties LLC v. Wayne County et al.

Government

June 20, 2023, 5:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Metro T. Properties LLC, a domestic liability company

defendants

Eric R. Sabree, in his official capacity as Wayne County Treasurer

Wayne County

defendant counsels

Dykema Gossett

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property