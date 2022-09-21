Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Wednesday removed a franchise lawsuit against FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, and South Shore Autoplex to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Arent Fox on behalf of Metro Chrysler Plymouth Inc., accuses FCA of permitting South Shore to operate a franchise in close proximity to the plaintiff's business in violation of the New York Franchised Motor Vehicle Dealer Act. The case is 1:22-cv-05646, Metro Chrysler Plymouth Inc. v. FCA US LLC et al.

Automotive

September 21, 2022, 4:52 PM