Metro Atlanta Firm Scores Defense Wins in 3 Criminal Cases |...

A metro Atlanta law firm recently successfully defended three clients in criminal cases where, if convicted, the defendants faced challenges ranging from losing their own business to life in prison. Partners at Banks Stubbs & McFarland in Cumming represented the accused in the three cases before juries, with Rafe Banks III serving on behalf of a man in a DUI case, Amy Carter representing a man accused of rape, and Jacob Stidham serving on behalf of a man accused of sexual assault.

Georgia

August 31, 2022, 4:21 PM