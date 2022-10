New Suit - Employment

FedEx was sued Wednesday in California Central District Court over alleged employment law breaches. The lawsuit was brought by Grochow Law on behalf of Larry Metoyer and Nicole Metoyer, who make claims under the Uniformed Services Employment Reemployment Rights Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-01745, Metoyer et al v. FedEx Freight, Inc.