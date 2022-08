News From Law.com

Michael Schreiner is one of the latest Atlanta lawyers to switch from in-house to a law firm this year, moving to Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough this summer, drawn by the opportunity to build his own real estate transaction practice. Schreiner joined the firm last month after serving as senior counsel in the real estate investments department at MetLife Investment Management for the past five years

August 12, 2022, 12:29 PM