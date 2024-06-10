Who Got The Work

Scott T. Williams of Reed Smith has entered an appearance for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The suit, filed April 24 in Texas Western District Court by Polsinelli on behalf of Methodist Healthcare System of San Antonio, seeks to recover more than $40,000 in reimbursements for medical services provided to policyholders. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Fred Biery, is 5:24-cv-00432, Methodist Healthcare System of San Antonio, Ltd. L.L.P. v. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, a Division of Health Care Service Corporation, a Mutual Legal Reserve Company et al.

Insurance

June 10, 2024, 6:02 PM

Methodist Healthcare System of San Antonio, Ltd. L.L.P.

Polsinelli

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, a Division of Health Care Service Corporation, a Mutual Legal Reserve Company

Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.

Trustees of Southwest Multi-Craft Health & Welfare Trust Fund

Reed Smith

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute