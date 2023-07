New Suit - Consumer

Ford Motor Co. and Tri-State Auto Recovery were sued on Monday in Kentucky Eastern District Court for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The suit was brought by the Goode Law Office and the Thompson Consumer Law Group on behalf of Haley Metcalf. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00087, Metcalf v. Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC et al.

July 17, 2023, 6:46 PM

Haley Metcalf

Goode Law Office, PLLC

Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC

Tri-State Auto Recovery, Inc.

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws