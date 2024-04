News From Law.com

The Litigation Daily sits down this morning with Nikki Stitt Sokol, director and associate general counsel for Meta Platforms Inc. Sokol joined the company shortly after the Facebook IPO and has helped manage waves of securities and privacy litigation prior to the current stream of cases bringing new theories to hold social media platforms liable.

Internet & Social Media

April 22, 2024, 7:30 AM

