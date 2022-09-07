New Suit - Trademark

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms, was hit with a trademark infringement lawsuit on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit was brought on behalf of Metacapital Management over the defendant's use of the 'Meta' mark. The suit contends that while Meta Platforms is primarily known as a social media company, it plans to expand into the financial services sector, as reflected by the company's creation of a 'Meta Financial Technologies' division and its recent acquisition of trademark rights from Meta Financial Group. The complaint was filed by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07615, Metacapital Management LP v. Meta Platforms Inc.

Technology

September 07, 2022, 5:41 PM