Cooley intellectual property litigation partner Bobby A. Ghajar has entered an appearance for Meta Platforms in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Sept. 22 in California Northern District Court by Berkeley attorney Joseph A. Hearst on behalf of Metabyte, seeks an injunction barring Meta from using the 'Meta' mark and a declaration that that use of the 'Meta' mark is likely to cause confusion between the parties' products and services. The suit claims that the plaintiff has been doing business under the name Metabyte Inc. since 1993. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria, is 3:23-cv-04862, Metabyte, Inc v. Meta Platforms, Inc.

December 12, 2023, 8:47 AM

Metabyte, Inc

Meta Platforms, Inc.

Cooley

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims