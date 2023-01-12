New Suit - Privacy

Meta Platforms filed a digital privacy lawsuit Thursday in California Northern District Court targeting Voyager Labs, a provider of AI-based data analysis. The case, brought by Susman Godfrey, accuses Voyager of creating more than 38,000 counterfeit Facebook accounts while using surveillance software to hide its presence. The defendant is further accused of stealing personal information from over 600,000 accounts in order to sell it to third parties. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00154, Meta Platforms, Inc. v. Voyager Labs Ltd.

January 12, 2023, 3:15 PM