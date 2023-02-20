Who Got The Work

Colin Kass, David A. Munkittrick and Sehreen Ladak of Proskauer Rose have stepped in as defense counsel to Bright Data Ltd. in a pending lawsuit. The action, over the improper scraping of data from Meta websites, was filed Jan. 6 in California Northern District Court by Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr on behalf of Meta Platforms. According to the suit, the defendant additionally developed, tested and sold tools and services that enable others to scrape data from Meta's Facebook and Instagram platforms. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen, is 3:23-cv-00077, Meta Platforms, Inc. v. Bright Data Ltd.

Technology

February 20, 2023, 6:57 AM