New Suit - Contract

Meta Platforms and a Wilmer Hale legal team sued Bright Data Ltd. on Friday in California Northern District Court for improperly scraping data from Meta websites and attempting to sell the scraped data in violation of the plaintiff's terms and policies. Bright Data is headquartered in Israel and maintains an office in San Francisco. According to the suit, the defendant additionally developed, tested and sold tools and services that enable others to scrape data from Meta's Facebook and Instagram platforms. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00077, Meta Platforms, Inc. v. Bright Data Ltd.

Technology

January 06, 2023, 8:07 PM