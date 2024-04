News From Law.com

Meta Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Newstead on Friday lashed out at the Federal Trade Commission's lawsuit charging her company has an illegal stranglehold on social media, saying the FTC is defining that market in a nonsensical way and objecting to acquisitions the agency itself cleared years ago. The post coincided with Meta's filing a 57-page motion for summary judgment asking Chief Judge James Boasberg of the District of Columbia to throw out the lawsuit.

Government

April 08, 2024, 7:45 AM

nature of claim: /