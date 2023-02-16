Meta Asks Chancery Court to Toss Claim It Failed to Protect ...

News From Law.com

Meta has asked the Delaware Court of Chancery to throw out a breach of fiduciary duty suit against the company, claiming the shareholder plaintiff hasn't met demand futility standards. Plaintiffs' attorneys said a majority of Meta's board lacked the independence to evaluate whether action needed to be taken to address violations of Facebook users' privacy. Meta's Gibson Dunn attorneys however countered that a board majority didn't have conflicts that rose to the level where a shareholder's demand would be futile.

February 16, 2023, 2:35 PM