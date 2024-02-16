Meta, Apple, Now OpenAI: Is Ireland Really a Business Friend...

News From Law.com

In December 2023, the generative artificial intelligence provider changed the OpenAI entity that provides its services to the European Economic Area to its Irish entity "OpenAI Ireland Limited," effectively naming its subsidiary the data controller for European users in its updated European privacy policy which goes into effect today. OpenAI's choice to establish itself in Ireland and take advantage of the GDPR's one-stop shop mechanism is not a surprising one to legal professionals. But it may not be as straightforward as it seems.

February 16, 2024, 9:09 AM

