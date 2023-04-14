Fox Rothschild partner Matthew J. Schenker has entered an appearance for Advanced Radiology Consultants LLC Defined Benefit Pension Plan and Advanced Radiology Consultants in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The action, which centers on an erroneously calculated pension benefit, was filed Feb. 27 in Connecticut District Court by Lucas & Varga on behalf of Mary Meszaros. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton, is 3:23-cv-00255, Meszaros v. Advanced Radiology Consultants, LLC Defined Benefit Pension Plan et al.
Health Care
April 14, 2023, 5:33 AM