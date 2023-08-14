Who Got The Work

Peter T. Tschanz of Littler Mendelson has entered an appearance for Exact Sciences Laboratories LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed June 28 in Indiana Northern District Court by Biesecker Dutkanych & Macer on behalf of a former employee who contends that she was wrongfully denied a religious exemption to the defendant's COVID-19 vaccination policy. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert L. Miller Jr., is 3:23-cv-00606, Messner v. Exact Sciences Laboratories LLC.

Health Care

August 14, 2023, 12:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Elisha Messner

Elisha Messner

Plaintiffs

Biesecker Dutkanych & Macer Llc - Ind/in

defendants

Exact Sciences Laboratories LLC

Exact Sciences Laboratories, LLC.

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination