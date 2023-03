Who Got The Work

Unum Group has turned to lawyer Stephen L. Witenoff of Thomas, Degrood & Witenoff as defense counsel in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The case, which pertains to long-term disability benefits, was filed Jan. 18 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Levine Benjamin P.C. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Judith E. Levy, is 5:23-cv-10136, Mesic, Jr. v. Provident Life and Accident Insurance Company.

Insurance

March 04, 2023, 11:32 AM