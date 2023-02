New Suit - Employment

Boston Scientific, a manufacturer of medical devices, was sued Thursday in California Eastern District Court over alleged employment law breaches. The court action was filed by Hoyer & Hicks on behalf of a plaintiff claiming wage-and-hour violations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00329, Mesallem v. Boston Scientific Corp.

Health Care

February 23, 2023, 8:42 PM