New Suit

Selman Breitman filed a complaint for declaratory judgment on behalf of Mesa Underwriting Specialty Insurance Co., a Selective Insurance Group subsidiary, in Washington Eastern District Court on Thursday. The complaint, targeting Tall Brothers Development LLC and other defendants, seeks a declaration that Mesa has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00178, Mesa Underwriting Specialty Insurance Company v. Tall Brothers Development LLC.

Insurance

June 22, 2023, 3:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Mesa Underwriting Specialty Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Selman Breitman

defendants

Cabe B Ridge Condo Association

Mdj Contractors LLC

Michael D. Jackson

Tall Brothers Development LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute