Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Hampton Apartments, Anza Management and other defendants on Monday in Nevada District Court. The suit, brought by Clyde & Co., seeks a declaration that Mesa has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying wrongful death lawsuit arising from a fatal shooting at an apartment complex. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01058, Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance Co. v. Smith et al.

July 10, 2023, 4:27 PM

Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance Company

Clyde & Co.

1st Security Services of Nevada Corp.

Anza Management Company

Hampton Apartments, Inc.

Hampton Inn and Suites

LeCresha Smith

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute