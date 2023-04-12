New Suit

Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance Co., a subsidiary of Selective Insurance Group, sued Rising S. Co. LLC and Louis Birdsong Wednesday in Texas Eastern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, filed by Tollefson Bradley Mitchell & Melendi, seeks a declaration that Mesa Underwriters has no duty to indemnify Rising S. Co. for damages awarded in an underlying breach-of-contract lawsuit arising from the allegedly faulty construction of a bunker. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00173, Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance Company v. Rising S. Company LLC et al.

Insurance

April 12, 2023, 1:58 PM

