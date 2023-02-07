New Suit

Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance, a Selective Insurance Group company, sued Garden Hotels Inc. and Western Inn Motel Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court action, filed by Zelle LLP, seeks a declaration that Mesa does not owe a duty to defend and indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit arising from human trafficking claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00450, Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance Company v. Moda Investment, Ltd. d/b/a Western Inn Motel et al.

Insurance

February 07, 2023, 5:54 PM