Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance, a Selective Insurance Group company, filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Tollefson Bradley Ball Mitchell, names GRIF LLC and the Estate of David Walters as claimants in connection with underlying wrongful death litigation. The case is 4:23-cv-00852, Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance Company v. Grif, LLC et al.

March 08, 2023, 12:56 PM