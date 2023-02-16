New Suit - Class Action

Social media influencer and fitness enthusiast 'Liver King' a/k/a Brian Johnson and other defendants were hit with a complaint for declaratory judgment Thursday in Texas Southern District Court concerning an underlying consumer class action alleging marketing and advertising fraud. The suit, brought by Zelle LLP, seeks a declaration that plaintiff Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance has no obligation to indemnify the defendants due to 'numerous' exclusions. The suit also names Ancestral Supplements and the Fittest Ever LLC. The case is 4:23-cv-00596, Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance Company v. Brian Johnson a/k/a 'Liver King,' Ancestral Supplements, LLC et al.

Insurance

February 16, 2023, 7:15 PM