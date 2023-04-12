New Suit

Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Bible & Co. Construction, Elizabeth Picarazzi and Patricia Picarazzi on Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Tollefson Bradley Mitchell & Melendi, seeks a declaration that Mesa has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying construction lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00099, Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance Co. v. Bible & Co. Construction LLC et al.

Insurance

April 12, 2023, 6:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Tollefson Bradley Ball Mitchell, LLP

defendants

Bible & Co. Construction, LLC

Elizabeth Picarazzi

Patricia Picarazzi

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute