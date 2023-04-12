Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Bible & Co. Construction, Elizabeth Picarazzi and Patricia Picarazzi on Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Tollefson Bradley Mitchell & Melendi, seeks a declaration that Mesa has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying construction lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00099, Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance Co. v. Bible & Co. Construction LLC et al.
