Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance, a Selective Insurance Group company, sued Alpine Motors and other defendants on Friday in Oregon District Court to resolve an insurance coverage dispute. The court case, brought by Bullivant Houser Bailey, seeks a declaration that Mesa has no obligation to defend or indemnify claims arising from a fatal motor vehicle collision during a customer test drive. The case is 3:23-cv-00970, Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance Company v. Alpine Motors, LLC et al.
Insurance
July 01, 2023, 8:39 PM