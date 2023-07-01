New Suit - Insurance

Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance, a Selective Insurance Group company, sued Alpine Motors and other defendants on Friday in Oregon District Court to resolve an insurance coverage dispute. The court case, brought by Bullivant Houser Bailey, seeks a declaration that Mesa has no obligation to defend or indemnify claims arising from a fatal motor vehicle collision during a customer test drive. The case is 3:23-cv-00970, Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance Company v. Alpine Motors, LLC et al.

Insurance

July 01, 2023, 8:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Bullivant Houser Bailey

defendants

Alpine Motors, LLC

Angelina Sloan

Terry Tomaszewski

Thomas Spears

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute