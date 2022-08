Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide to Texas Western District Court. The suit, involving water damage claims, was filed by attorney Travis J. Phillips on behalf of Barbara Mertz and Robert Mertz. The case is 1:22-cv-00816, Mertz et al v. Nationwide General Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 11, 2022, 2:52 PM