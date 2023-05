New Suit - Trade Secrets

Mersive Technologies filed a trade secrets lawsuit against former CTO Christopher Jaynes on Friday in Colorado District Court. The suit, brought by Cozen O'Connor, accuses the defendant of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information in his new role with competitor QSC LLC d/b/a Q-SYS. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01262, Mersive Technologies Inc. v. Jaynes et al.

Colorado

May 20, 2023, 11:03 AM

Plaintiffs

Mersive Technologies, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Cozen O'Connor

defendants

christopher jaynes

Qsc, LLC

nature of claim: 880/