Goulston & Storrs and Bejin Bieneman PLC filed a trade secrets lawsuit Tuesday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of Mersen USA EP Corp., a manufacturer of electric components known as metal oxide varistors, which are used for overvoltage protection. The suit, which pursues claims against TDK Electronics and a subsidiary, which supplies certain components for Mersen’s varistors. According to the complaint, TDK abused its access to Mersen’s varistor designs and other confidential information to develop a competing product. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-11151, Mersen USA EP Corp. v. TDK Electronics Inc. et al.

May 23, 2023, 4:13 PM

