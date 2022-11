Who Got The Work

Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs partner Mitzi D. Wyrick has entered an appearance for Horizon Bank in a pending ERISA class action. The complaint, filed Oct. 5 in Kentucky Eastern District Court by Bailey & Glasser, accuses the defendant of knowingly participating in prohibited stock transactions. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David L. Bunning, is 2:22-cv-00123, Merrow et al v. Horizon Bank et al.

Banking & Financial Services

November 19, 2022, 11:20 AM