New Suit - Product Liability

Biotech company Horizon Therapeutics was hit with a product liability lawsuit Monday in Illinois Northern District Court over its prescription drug Tepezza, which treats thyroid eye disease. The court action was brought by DiCello Levitt on behalf of Cherl Merriweather, who claims that the drug caused her to sustain hearing loss. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02714, Merriweather v. Horizon Therapeutics USA, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 01, 2023, 3:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Cherl Merriweather

Plaintiffs

DiCello Levitt

defendants

Horizon Therapeutics USA, Inc.

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims