Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Wipro Ltd. to Tennessee Western District Court. The suit was filed pro se by a plaintiff claiming failure to pay overtime. The case is 2:23-cv-02453, Merritt v. Wipro Limited.

Tennessee

July 28, 2023, 7:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Kenneth Merritt

defendants

Wipro Limited

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations