New Suit - Contract

Foley & Lardner filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Wisconsin Western District Court on behalf of Merritt Development Group LLC. The complaint pursues claims against PAN Capital Land 1, Melissa Wee and Ken Keryluk for allegedly failing to pay the plaintiff in accordance with an agreement for due diligence and development services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00471, Merritt Development Group, LLC v. Pan Capital Land 1, LLC et al.

Wisconsin

August 26, 2022, 7:58 PM