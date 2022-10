Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Thompson Coburn on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Brave Quest Corp. d/b/a eLog Homes to Illinois Central District Court. The complaint, over the allegedly negligent construction of a log home on the plaintiff's property, was filed by the Law Office of Paul T. Whitcombe on behalf of Dale Merriman. The case is 1:22-cv-01350, Merriman v. Brave Quest Corp.

Construction & Engineering

October 14, 2022, 7:06 PM