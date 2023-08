New Suit - Lemon Law

SBR Corp. d/b/a Cape Yachts was sued for breach of warranty on Tuesday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit was filed by Pullman & Comley on behalf of the owner of a 2022 Solace 41 CS #016 motorboat. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-11755, Merriam v. SBR Corp.

Automotive

August 01, 2023, 6:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Jeffrey Merriam

Plaintiffs

Pullman & Comley

defendants

Sbr Corp.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract