Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart removed an employment discrimination lawsuit on Thursday against Texas Christian University to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint, over alleged disability discrimination and retaliation, was filed by Crocker Russell & Associates on behalf of a former employee. The case is 4:23-cv-00389, Merola v. Texas Christian University.

Education

April 20, 2023, 1:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Peter Merola

Plaintiffs

Crocker Russell & Associates

defendants

Texas Christian University

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA