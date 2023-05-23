New Suit - Class Action

Allstate was slapped with a breach-of-contract class action in Illinois Northern District Court on Tuesday. The complaint, filed by the Law Offices Of Keith L. Gibson, contends that the defendant allegedly was deceptive in packaging some of its products by omitting facts regarding coverage for losses, including splitting single incidents reported into several claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03238, Mermigas v. Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company.

Insurance

May 23, 2023, 3:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Christopher Mermigas

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Keith L. Gibson

defendants

Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract