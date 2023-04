New Suit - Personal Injury

3M, the producer of Post-It notes and other consumer and industrial goods, was slapped with a personal injury lawsuit Tuesday in South Dakota District Court. The court case, brought by Johnson, Janklow & Abdallah, alleges an improperly secured load struck the plaintiff, truck driver Richard Merkel, when he opened the trailer door. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-04050, Merkel v. 3M Company.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

Plaintiffs

Richard Merkel

Plaintiffs

Johnson, Janklow & Abdallah, LLP

defendants

3M Company

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims