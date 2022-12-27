New Suit

Real estate development company Meritage Homes sued AIG Specialty Insurance Tuesday in Texas Western District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Schubert & Evans, seeks commercial general liability coverage in connection with over 800 underlying claims of defective construction against Meritage by homeowners in Texas and Florida. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01375, Meritage Homes of Texas, LLC et al v. AIG Specialty Insurance Company fka Chartis Specialty Insurance Company fka American International Specialty Lines Insurance Company.

Real Estate

December 27, 2022, 7:05 PM